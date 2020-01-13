Mandani Bay celebrates Sinulog with Balikbayan Night, Fluvial Viewing

Experience cultural delight and exciting Fiesta Señor and Sinulog at Mandani Bay as HTLand hosts its annual Balikbayan Night and Fluvial Procession Viewing this January.

Paying tribute to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) coming home for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog, the Balikbayan Night will highlight a colourful extravaganza of traditional Filipino dances and music as well as familiar Filipino food delights.

Now an anticipated yearly Mandani Bay tradition which recognizes Cebuanos and Filipinosworking and living abroad, the Balikbayan Night will be held at the Mandani Bay ShowGallery in F.E. Zuellig Avenue, Mandaue City on January 15. Open house starts at 2pm while Cultural Show kicks off at 6:30 pm.

Offering an up close view of the sea-borne salute to the Christ Child, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor, the Fluvial Procession Viewing on January 18 at what will soon be the Mandani Bay Boardwalk facing the Mactan Channel is expected to accommodate thousands of devotees.

Now on its fifth year, Mandani Bay’s Fluvial Procession Viewing event features a cultural show and a grand fireworks display greeting the Sto. Niño vessel as it passes through. Open to the public, gates open at 4:30 am.

About Mandani Bay

Developed by HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development with a stunning view of the coast and the encompassing cityscape. Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.