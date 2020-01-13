Taal volcano ashfall have little to zero chance of reaching Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is little to zero chance of Cebu experiencing ashfall and being blanketed by other harmful particles spewed by Taal volcano.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa – Mactan) said that prevailing upper-level winds in the island – the winds that have the capacity to carry ash and other pyroclastic materials – are heading north.

“Based on our current models, there is little to zero chance of ashfall brought about by the eruption of Taal volcano here in Cebu,” said Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Orongan said the weather system is composed of different levels of winds. She added that particles spewed out from volcanic activities are usually carried away by upper-level winds.

“Our present data showed that upper-level winds are going north. This explains why some parts in Metro Manila, which is north of Batangas where Taal volcano is located, are experiencing ashfall,” Orongan said.

Orongan also said this particular weather pattern will likely last throughout January and February.

Citing previous weather records, the weather specialist added that direction of upper-level winds usually changes during the onset of the habagat (southwest monsoon) wherein the wind changes from north to south.

“This (change of upper-level winds’ direction) happens usually around May or June,” added Orongan.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in Central Visayas (PHIVOLCS- 7) earlier announced that Cebu is generally safe from the hazardous effects brought about by the phreatic eruption of Taal volcano. / rcg