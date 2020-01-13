Binibining Cebu 2020: Special Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Apart from the five crowns, candidates of Binibining Cebu 2020 were given awards by corporate sponsors, organizers and panel of judges.

This year, a kids’ choice award was given to a candidate chosen by five little ladies who participated in the pre-pageant activities.

SPECIAL AWARDS

*Miss Congeniality: Samboan (Nica Yabo)

*Miss Photogenic: Santander (Maria Jocelyn Bula)

*Miss Instagram Personality: Madridejos (Jessa Mangubat)

*Kids’ Choice Award: Alcoy (Jackie Fleming)

*Batch 85 Model Candidate Award: Consolacion (Shara Servande)

*Best in Evening Gown: Poro (Maria Fe Loayon)

*Best in Swimwear: San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)

CORPORATE AWARDS

*Miss Bodyworx Medical Spa: San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)

*Miss Foton: San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)

*Miss One Nadela: Madridejos (Jessa Mangubat)

*Mang Inasal Awardee: Dalaguete (Amanda Basnillo)

Sun Texters’ Choice Award: Carmen (Danika Ocampo)

/ celr