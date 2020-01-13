Binibining Cebu 2020: Special Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Apart from the five crowns, candidates of Binibining Cebu 2020 were given awards by corporate sponsors, organizers and panel of judges.
This year, a kids’ choice award was given to a candidate chosen by five little ladies who participated in the pre-pageant activities.
SPECIAL AWARDS
*Miss Congeniality: Samboan (Nica Yabo)
*Miss Photogenic: Santander (Maria Jocelyn Bula)
*Miss Instagram Personality: Madridejos (Jessa Mangubat)
*Kids’ Choice Award: Alcoy (Jackie Fleming)
*Batch 85 Model Candidate Award: Consolacion (Shara Servande)
*Best in Evening Gown: Poro (Maria Fe Loayon)
*Best in Swimwear: San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)
CORPORATE AWARDS
*Miss Bodyworx Medical Spa: San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)
*Miss Foton: San Fernando (Beatrice Gomez)
*Miss One Nadela: Madridejos (Jessa Mangubat)
*Mang Inasal Awardee: Dalaguete (Amanda Basnillo)
Sun Texters’ Choice Award: Carmen (Danika Ocampo)
/ celr