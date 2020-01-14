MCIAA breaks ground for second runway

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has broken ground today, January 14, 2020, for the construction of its second runway.

The 2.5-kilometer parallel runway costs P2.1 Billion while its electrical installation costs P500 Million and will be completed in two years.

Lawyer Steve Dicdican, MCIAA General Manager, told reporters that the parallel runway would mean that there will be no vulnerability as to air traffic concerns.

“In case the main runway is not passable, the parallel runway can be used as an alternative or as the emergency runway,” said Dicdican.

However, Dicdican said both runways can’t be used simultaneously.

“The creation of the parallel runway can increase the capacity of the airport of up to 30 percent,” added Dicdican.

Other notable guests who graced the event were DOT Region 7 Director Shalimar Tamano, Cebu North District Representative Raul Del Mar and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan.

Del Mar, who was named as the MCIAA charter author said, this a welcome development for all air travelers.

Mayor Chan for his part thanked airport authorities for this development which he said is a big contribution to the progress of Lapu-Lapu City.

Tamano, on the other hand, said that the construction of the second runway would ensure the continuing surge of the tourism industry in the coming years. /rcg