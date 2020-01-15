Sinulog photo contest cluster head asks public to be patient during Grand Parade

Cebu City, Philippines—The organizer of the Sinulog 2020 photo contest is asking the general public to be patient during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

“Special request to the general public. Pasayawa lang intawn sila, patiwasa ang sayaw,” Icky Salazar, the cluster head of the photo contest, said. (Let them dance, let them finish their dance.)

“If we can appeal to the general public to exert a little patience. Give [the dancers] time to perform so you can enjoy their performance,” he added.

Salazar said they have established four to five areas along the parade route where registered photographers are allowed to take pictures of the contingents performing in the annual spectacle held in honor of Señor Santo Niño.

Each are will have two zones, green and red. The green zone is where registered photographers are allowed to take pictures. No one is allowed to snap a photo in the red section.

Green zones will be strictly monitored by security personnel.

Salazar said they are implementing this for the sake of the photographers, the dancers, and the public.

“This is giving the contingents and the choreographers the chance to dance and have enough space also,” added Salazar.

Salazar added that this move was done after choreographers and dancers, in the past years of the Sinulog, complained about the public pulling dancers out for selfies.

The deadline of submission of entries will be on January 27, 2020. This gives photographers enough time to cover until the last activity in church for the Sinulog celebration, which is the “Hubo.” /bmjo