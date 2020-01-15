4k cops now in Cebu City for Sinulog; more to arrive

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 4,000 police personnel from Cebu province and neighboring provinces in Central Visayas and are now in Cebu City to help ensure a peaceful and orderly Sinulog Festival 2020 celebration.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), announced that 4,352 police from Bohol, Siquijor, and several towns in Cebu province are now in the city. They will be deployed to various areas for this weekend’s festivities.

Police in Central Visayas are targeting to deploy 6,000 policemen for the Sinulog Festival and the remaining events of the Fiesta Señor celebration such as the Walk with Mary, the solemn foot procession and fluvial parade.

Soriano said they are confident that they can reach the target, saying more personnel from the Regional Training Center in Central Visayas will be coming to Cebu City to help secure the festivities.

“Tingin ko aabot kami nang 6,000 kasi may 4,352 na, and may second wave of deployment coming from the Regional Training Center pa,” he said.

The CCPO director also said they are planning to add more cops to guard the carriage carrying the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Walk with Mary this Friday, January 17 in which thousands of devotees are expected to participate the walk from Fuente Osmeña up to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

“Aside from the HPG (highway patrol group) in front of the carriage, we will be adding cops on board motorcycles on the sides to prevent the crowd from entering as well as to ensure a smooth procession,” Soriano said. /rcg