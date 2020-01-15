Eight emergency exits put up along Sinulog grand parade route

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak urged motorists to stay updated on the road closures, rerouting, and other traffic concerns for the Sinulog grand parade on January 19, 2020.

Tumulak said that as the Sinulog approaches, the traffic congestion in the downtown area will worsen with more people attending minor Sinulog events, novena masses, and other activities.

The public must try to avoid the downtown area when crossing the city center. For the grand parade, the route is divided into eight sections with allowable drop off points and emergency exits each.

Tumulak said that during the grand parade, 202 buses are expected to surround the route carrying contingents or props. These trucks will not be allowed to block the exits in case of emergencies.

“Only foot traffic will be allowed in the exits so, in case of emergencies, there will be no obstruction,” said the councilor.

He said the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be posting the location of the exits, drop off points, and rerouting on their Facebook page.

Each section will also have on-standby ambulances, compactor trucks for trash collection, and mobile detention centers.

Ten detention centers were provided by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). Three of these will be placed in General Maxilom Avenue extension (Mango Avenue) and F. Ramos Street as these are the hotspot areas for violators of the liquor ban.

“I warn the public, if they violate the liquor ban, they will be detained overnight. Establishments serving liquor will be closed,” said Tumulak.

Establishments violating the no street party within the 100-meter radius of the route will also be closed down immediately. /rcg