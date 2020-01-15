Photographers given green zones along Sinulog parade route

CEBU CITY, Philippines— To ensure a better and memorable Sinulog experience for photographers, this year photographer areas will be placed along the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Icky Salazar, cluster head of the Sinulog photo contest, assured choreographers and dancers that they would be in full cooperation with them this year.

There will be four to five photographer zones along the Sinulog grand parade route, the green and red zone.

“Green zone will only be for registered photographers, who will be given the freedom to shoot. The red zone nobody will shoot, registered photographers, selfies, bystanders will not be allowed. Why? This is the judging area,” said Salazar.

This is to ensure not just for the registered photographers’ sake but also to ensure safety on the streets.

“This is giving the contingents and the choreographers the chance to dance and have enough space also,” said Salazar.

Green zones will be strictly monitored by security personnel.

Salazar also has a special request to the public on that day.

“Special request to the general public: pasayawa lang intawn sila. Patiwasa ang sayaw (We have a special request to the general public: Please let them dance. Let them finish their dance without interruptions). This dance is in honor for the patron saint. So if we can appeal to the general public to exert a little patience — Give them time to perform so you can enjoy their performance,” said Salazar.

This is to be in full cooperation with the choreographers and the dancers, who in the past years, were complaining about the public pulling dancers out for selfies.

Green zones or the area for registered photographers will be stationed near the judging areas.

“To the dancers, give us your best dance in that area so we can take the best photos of you too,” said Salazar. /dbs