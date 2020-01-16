AyalaMalls Central Bloc joins Sinulog Festivities

The biggest festival in Cebu is coming our way and AyalaMalls Central Bloc has lined up exciting mall festivities to celebrate this year’s Sinulog.

To kick off the festivities, Sinulog drumbeaters will welcome shoppers around the mall with tribal beats and percussions from January 15 to 19 at 5:30 PM.

Get festive this season and be entertained by the Sinulog Dance Parade happening around the mall from January 11 to 19 at 6PM.

Don’t miss AyalaMalls Central Bloc’s Beats and Rhythm on January 15 to 19, 7PM at the Corte and tune into the live, vibrant music from the finest DJs in the city.

Witness the Urban Life Exhibit, which features a collection of photography, fashion and art pieces made by volunteers from the Youth for a Liveable Cebu on January 13 to 31. This exhibit is in partnership with internationally acclaimed multi-disciplinary creative, Francis Sollano.

From January 15 to 19, showcase your creativity and style with Colors and Braids. Get free colorful face paint and hair braids by presenting a P300 single receipt from any of the mall’s cinema and non-food merchants or P500 single receipt from food merchants.

Be sure to catch the exciting festivities brought to you by Ambiance Style and Lounge Bar, the newest bar in Cebu IT Park this January 17 to 19, 8PM at the Garden Row.

Get the chance to meet your favorite local influencers as Mang Inasal brings together Alem Garcia, Sarah D., and Rudolph Vines for Mang Inasal Sinulog Fanfest on January 18 from 4PM to 6PM at the mall’s Activity Center. This fanfest will feature the local influencers in a variety show, plus there will be live performances from Sinulog contingents to add to the fanfare.

Exciting activities await at AyalaMalls Central Bloc this Sinulog season!