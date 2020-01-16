Police to public: Help us identify shooting victim who was dumped in Pit-os

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talamban policemen are seeking the help of the public in identifying the man, who was shot dead along the road in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City at past 11 p.m. on January 14.

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, Talamban police chief, told CDN Digital that they were turning to the public to help them identify the victim, who was not a resident of Barangay Pit-os and was believed to have only been dumped in the area.

Taneo said that those, who had family members missing could visit Rolling Hills Memorial Chapel along A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City or they could visit the Talamban Police Station, who would be willing to assist them.

“Mao sad na among ginapanawagan sa media para mapa identify ang victim,” said Taneo.

(That is also what we are asking the media to help us identify the victim.)

Taneo described the victim to be in his 30s, medium built and had a heart and leaf tattoo on his right arm.

The man was wearing a pair black and maroon color short pants. He had a gunshot wound on his head and legs and his eyes were taped with a packaging tape.

Despite police still trying to find out the victim’s identity, Taneo said that they were investigating if the victim was a robbery victim because his pockets were turned inside out when his body was found.

Taneo said that there were also no IDs or things of value or jewelry that could be found on the victim.

He said that the victim was believed to have been dumped in the area because they could not find any empty bullet shells in the area.| dbs