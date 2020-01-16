Free beep rides offered to those with tickets to Sinulog sa SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Those who plan to watch the very first Sinulog sa SRP on Friday, January 17, 2020, can avail of free beep rides to Il Corso, the host venue of the two events, the Balik Baroto Regatta in the morning and the first Sky Symphony Musical Fireworks in the evening.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the Sinulog sa SRP, said that those who bought the tickets for the musical fireworks, could ride the beep plying the SRP to bring people to Il Corso.

The tickets are priced at P200 and can be bought at certain Dunkin Donut stores.

Beep will be providing the free shuttle service from Robinson’s Galleria to Il Corso and vice versa. The tickets will have a corresponding bus stub to present to the beep dispatcher.

The Balik Baroto Regatta, however, is a free event, and will be attended by 50 participants that would sail along the Mactan Channel from Il Corso to SM Seaside spanning the entire South Road Properties.

The champion of the rowboat race will receive P100,000 while the runners-up will receive P75,000 and P50,000.

“We have prepared this first Sinulog sa SRP. We hope people will watch it because it is a very grand occasion,” said Guardo.

Fort the musical fireworks competition, three barges on standby at the Mactan Channel will become the stage for the pyrotechnical showdown of three major competitors from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The award-winning Dragon Fireworks, which hosts the Sky Symphony Musical Fireworks, will also present their own musical firework but will not compete.

This is the first time that the SRP has become part of the Sinulog festivities.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said they sought to promote the SRP more to invite investors to the city. | dbs