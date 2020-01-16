LTFRB-7 warns commuters: ‘inDriver is operating illegally’

Cebu City, Philippines—Do not patronize InDriver.

This was the warning of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. to passengers using the new transport network company (TNC) operating in Cebu.

“Wala gyud na silay registration. Colorum gyud na sila nga misulod diri,” Montealto said.

(They haven’t registered yet. They are illegally operating here.)

Montealto said that in Cebu, there are only four TNCs that are allowed to operate. These are Grab, MyCab, Hype and HIRNA.

He said that on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, LTFRB-7 apprehended two vehicles operating using the InDriver ride-hailing app. Since InDriver started their operation last month, Montealto said that they’ve already apprehended six vehicles in Cebu.

Read: New TNVS to operate in Cebu? New app says passengers get to ‘set the fare’

They caught illegally operating InDriver vehicles by booking a ride using the app.

“Ang delikado man gud ana kay colorum, walay insurance ang mga pasahero. Unya ang mga drivers, wala na sila moagi ug proper training so posibleng matumong ka sa abusado nga driver,” he added.

(What’s risky about being illegal is that passengers have no insurance. And the drivers did not go through the proper training so there’s a possibility that you’d end up with an abusive driver.)

Apprehended illegal InDriver vehicles will be charged with a fine ranging from P120,000 to P200,000, depending on the vehicle used.

CDN Digital is trying to locate inDriver’s office in Cebu for a reaction./bmjo