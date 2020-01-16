Mammoth crowd of devotees join Walk with Mary procession, Mass

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fair weather and a sunny morning greeted the mammoth crowd of Marian devotees who packed the open Pilgrim Center of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to join the Mass for the Penitential Walk with Mary at dawn on Friday, January 17, 2020, as part of the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration.

Even an hour before the carriage carrying the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe arrived, the Basilica was already jam-packed.

Fr. Raul Cabugao, who officiated the Mass, reminded everyone during his homily that charity and unity were gifts bestowed to the devotees of the Holy Child.

“Our theme (for the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration) is Santo Niño: Cause of Our Unity and Charity. The reason why there’s unity among us is because of Señor Santo Niño who showed to us that we have one Father,” said Cabugao in Cebuano.

The original image of the Señor Santo Niño, housed inside the Basilica was a gift itself by Ferdinand Magellan to Rajah Humabon to mark the latter’s baptism in 1521.

Cabugao also encouraged the people to share their blessings, and value unity among human beings regardless of race, and beliefs. “Wherever we go, we bring our blessings with us – blessings that provide the best for everyone. But don’t let them be the reason why we can’t unite despite our differences – in terms of beliefs and what tribes we belong,” added Cabugao.

After the Mass, the crowd sang and danced in unison to the traditional Sinulog dance.

Watch it here:

https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/467275077549481/

The Mass is followed by a Misa de Traslacion to start the motorcade that will transport the image of Santo Niño from the Pilgrim Center of the Basilica to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

Tomorrow, Saturday, (January 18), the statue will return to the Basilica in a fluvial procession along Mactan Channel. /elb