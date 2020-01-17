Truck falls into canal; 2 from Naga City killed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They were on their way to the Naga City Public Market to deliver vegetables that were freshly picked from their farms in the mountain sitio of Huwebesa in Barangay Alpaco in the same city.

But the elf truck which they boarded figured in a road accident while they were at the vicinity of Sitio Pandayan, Barangay Balirong or located about an hour’s travel from their origin at past 7 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The accident killed the truck driver and one of his two passengers.

The fatalities were identified as Veronico Labang, 70, and Apolonio Alfeche, 50, who were both from Sitio Huwebesa, Barangay Alpaco in Naga City. Labang was the truck driver.

Police Staff Segeant Neil Villaceran, of Naga City Traffic Police Office, told CDN Digital that the truck was traversing a curve located in a portion of the national highway on its way to BArangay Poblacion, when Labang lost control of the brakes.

He said that the truck fell on one side before it landed in an open canal.

Villaceran said that Alfeche, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was thrown out of the truck and landed on the canal while Labang was stuck in between the steering wheel and the driver’s seat.

Alfeche was already dead when brought to the hospital while Labang died while undergoing treatment at the South General Hospital in Naga City.

A second passenger, who was identified as Ruel Lascoña, 18, was unharmed.

Villaceran is asking truck drivers to first check their vehicles ahead of their travels to make sure that these remain in good condition.

“Check lang gyud ta kung mo gana pa ba ang brakes sa sakyanan,” he said.

(Always check the brakes of the vehicle to make sure that it is good condition.) / dcb