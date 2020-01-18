Sinulog pyrofest draws hundreds of Cebuano spectators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the past 12 years, 52-year-old Rene Torremocha has made it an annual tradition with his family to watch the Sinulog Pyrofest held in SM City Cebu.

“Every after procession sa Santo Niño, muadto gyud mi sa mall para mulantaw sa fireworks display,” he said while smiling.

(Every after the procession of the Santo Niño, we always go to the mall to watch the fireworks display.)

Rene and his family come from Lapu-Lapu City, and not even the distance or the heavy traffic could stop them from enjoying the Sinulog festivities in the city.

“Every Sinulog, for three days, mofile gyud kog leave ana (I will file a three day leave every Sinulog.),” said Rene.

He has encouraged his relatives to join the procession and then stop by the mall to watch the fireworks display.

But for his family, the pyrofest has really become one of the activities that they have listed in their to do list — in celebrating the Sinulog festivities.

‘Sa Sunday, mu enjoy sad mi sa Mardi Gras na parade. Sa Monday, mu adto mi sa Cebu City Sports Complex para mu lantaw sa awarding sa mga contingents,” he said.

On Sunday, we’ll enjoy the Mardi Gras. On Monday, we will go to the Cebu City Sports Center to watch the awarding of the contingents.)

Rene and his family were among the hundreds of spectators who flocked to the mall’s parking lot and even the roads around the mall, the parking areas of nearby establishments to watch this pyrofest display.

And the spectators were given a quite a show as four participants form different parts of the country competed to win the Sinulog Pyrofest.

They are Dumaguete, Cavite, Bohol, and Babag, Cebu.

DSS Fireworks from Dumaguete bagged the 3rd prize, Starship Creative Effects from Bohol got the 2nd. Chito Fireworks from Babag, Cebu got the 1st-runner up, and Redstar Fireworks from Cavite emerged as the grand winner.

Pyroworks International Inc., the organizers of the event, celebrated 12 years of “Pyrofest”, which powers the fireworks competition held every year during Sinulog.

They also gave a sneak-peek of their pyromusical display much to the spectators’ delight./dbs