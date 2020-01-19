‘Sinulog is a time for unity’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sinulog festival is a time for unity in Cebu.

This was the message of Monsignor Roberto “Boy” Alesna in his homily during the opening mass of the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Alesna praised the unity and cooperation of the Cebu City government and the Cebu Provincial Government in organizing the 40th Sinulog festival in honor of the Señor Santo Niño of Cebu.

He said unifying communities in faith and charity is one of the blessings from the Holy Child Jesus.

“Christianity is a relationship. Are we responding to the challenge to promote unity, starting with the members of the family, in the community, Church, among our government officials?” said Alesna.

The prelate urged the faithful to celebrate the Sinulog festival in dance and music. He also urge the faithful to remember the two commandments of “Loving God” and “Loving one’s neighbor” as the contingents compete in dancing for the Santo Niño.

Alesna blessed the Sinulog contingents and the spectators and hoped for a meaningful celebration of the Sinulog 2020. /bmjo