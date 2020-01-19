Labella’s appeal: Enjoy Sinulog 2020, but please behave

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Enjoy the Sinulog, but please behave.

This was the message of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella for Cebuanos and guests who will be watching the Sinulog grand parade that will officially start in an hour.

Labella said that the Sinulog is the cultural side of the annual feast of the Señor Sto. Niño thus people should still behave while they enjoy the festival.

With the at least 2.3 million devotees in attendance during the solemn foot procession on Saturday, January 18, 2020, Labella said that he is expecting an even bigger crowd watching the grand parade on Sunday, Jan. 19.

He asked the public to comply with prohibitions being imposed against the drinking of liquor while along the grand parade’s six-kilometer route and other security measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration.

With the expected visit of President Rodrigo Duterte, Labella said that security especially at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is expected to be very strict.

“Magmaintain lang ta sa kahapsay ug kalinaw. Dili mag-inilugay, dili magpalabi sa gibati,” he said in an interview before the start of the 8 a.m. Mass at the CCSC grand stand.

(Let us maintain the peace and order. Let us not fight (for space), impose self-discipline).”

At the same time, he is also asking Cebuanos to pray for the conduct of a successful Sinulog 2020. / dcb