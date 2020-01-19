Daanbantayan extends biz permit renewal deadline for Typhoon Ursula affected businesses
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good news for owners of businesses in the municipality of Daanbantayan in northern Cebu who were affected by Typhoon Ursula.
The municipal government announced on its Facebook page the extension of the deadline for business permits renewal to June 30, 2020 for those businesses that were affected by typhoon that hit the area on Christmas eve 2019.
Municipal ordinance No. 01-2020, which the Sanguniang Bayan passed on January 16, 2020, also allows the waiving of payments for interests, penalties and surcharges.
Business permit renewal is set every January of each year. /bmjo
