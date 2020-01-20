IN PHOTOS: Sinulog Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

The Sinanduloy Cultural Group finished with three major awards during the Sinulog 2020.
Cebu City, Philippines–It’s a wrap for the Sinulog Festival 2020!
Did you miss the celebration?
Don’t worry, we’ve put together a photo gallery for you to relive the celebration of the feast of the Señor Santo Niño of Cebu on January 19, 2020.
Here are some scenes:
The float for Tech Mahindra Cebu prepares for the Grand Parade along General Maxilom Avenue.
A group of motorcycle riders cruise along General Maxilom Avenue.
Cebu City Police Office Director Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano walks along General Maxilom Avenue to survey the crowd control during the Sinulog Grand Parade 2020.
Members of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Dragonboat team pose for the camera atop their float during the Grand Parade.
Celebrities Jennylyn Mercado and Andre Paras smile for the cameras on the float featuring the cast of Descendents of the Sun.
University of the Visayas Head Coach Gary Cortes is seen taking photos alongside the other photographers during the Sinulog Grand Parade.
The force is strong with this one. A contingent cosplaying as several Star Wars characters join the Grand Parade.
This was the crowd at the General Maxilom Avenue past 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Here are some of the performers at the streets of Cebu:
Pundok Maampuong Cambinocot from Barangay Cambinocot.
The Banay Budlaanon from Barangay Budlaan, Cebu City.
The Banauan Cultural Group, which consists of dancers from Barangays Banawa and Guadalupe, Cebu City.
A contingent from Bacolod City in Negros Occidental bring the Maskara Festival to Sinulog 2020.
A contigent from Bogo City, northern Cebu.
The Pizza Hut float carrying Beauty Queens, Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados, Miss Philippines International Patch Magtanong, and Miss Globe Philippines Leren Bautista arrive at the Cebu City Sports Center.
This little dove was seen during the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival 2020.
The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe, which won both Street Dancing and Ritual Showdown for the Sinulog Based Category.
The Lumad Basakanon, which won the Free Interpretation Category.
Bailes de Luces of La Castellana, Negros Occidental.
Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia dances with the Alcoy contingent.
Watch the celebration here:
LIVE: Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND
Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020
LIVE: (PART 2) Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND
Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020
