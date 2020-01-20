IN PHOTOS: Sinulog Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco, Raul Constantine Tabanao - CDN Digital | January 20,2020 - 11:37 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–It’s a wrap for the Sinulog Festival 2020!

Did you miss the celebration?

Don’t worry, we’ve put together a photo gallery for you to relive the celebration of the feast of the Señor Santo Niño of Cebu on January 19, 2020.

Here are some scenes:

Here are some of the performers at the streets of Cebu:

Watch the celebration here:

LIVE: Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020

LIVE: (PART 2) Coverage of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade, January 19, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.#PitSenyorKaSiloy #Sinulog2020saCDND Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020