Talisay police chief admits illegal drugs still proliferate in his area, asks public to help police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s scathing rebuke about Talisay City’s poor performance in the fight against illegal drugs, the city’s chief of police has called on Talisaynons to help change the city’s unpleasant reputation.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, admitted to reporters on Monday, January 20, 2020, that illegal drugs continue to be a major problem in his area of responsibility despite his men’s all-out effort to eradicate the menace.

He cited the public’s uncooperative attitude towards police investigations as one of the major reasons why this is so.

“If they keep on keeping their mouth shut because they are afraid, then they will be the ones to suffer,” said Pelare.

Pelare said they need the public to provide the police with useful information because they are the ones who know the members of their community especially those who are involved in illegal drugs and other nefarious activities.

This kind of cooperation, Pelare said, is especially crucial for the residents in Barangay Tangke, where most of the illegal drugs were seized and personalities arrested.

The barangay used to be famous for its abundant supply of fresh seafoods but is now known to be the biggest source of illegal substances in the city.

On Sunday during his speech at the Sinulog Grand Parade, President Duterte specifically pointed out at Talisay City as a perennial headache when it comes to illegal drugs calling the city “way pahuway” meaning drugs is available any time of the day.

Pelare said that what the president said was true. But he is hopeful that with strong community support, they will be able to turn things around.

Pelare disclosed that he and Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) would be meeting soon to map out a stronger anti-illegal drug program.

Pelare assured the public that the police are doing their job in putting an end to the problem on illegal drugs in their city. /rcg