Danao City looking for ‘misbehaving’ men caught on viral Sinulog video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City government is looking for a group of men, who were said to be spreading paint mixed with their salivas while partying along Mango Avenue in Cebu City during the Sinulog grand parade on January 19, 2020.

An advisory posted on the Danao City government’s Facebook page said that they had taken steps to look for the “misbehaving” men who appeared in a viral video shared on social media.

The group is said to have come from Danao City in northern Cebu.

In a Facebook post at past 5 p.m. on Monday, January 20, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that the group reportedly placed paint mixed with their salivas on their hands. They used these to wipe on the faces of people, who passed by the area which they occupied along Mango Avenue in Cebu City.

“The City Government of Danao has already obtained a copy of the said video for thorough review and identity verification. As per (advise by the) Committee Chairman on Peace and Order, Public Safety and Human Rights (of the City Council), this issue will be endorsed (for discussion) tomorrow to the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Regular Session,” the city’s FB post said.

Netizen Jesselie Caputolan Samson commented “Good action Danao City Government hopefully appropriate sanction will be given/implemented😊.” “Oh wow amazing way batasan,” says Tess Hermoso Avila. Some netizens who saw the video grab that was posted on Danao City’s FB page said that the men on the picture had very familiar faces./dbs