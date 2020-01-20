Labella: Sinulog a peaceful and orderly success
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declared that the Sinulog Festival 2020 which was witnessed by at least 2 million people on Sunday, January 19, was a peaceful and orderly success.
“The Sinulog Grand Parade was definitely a success,” Labella told the hundreds gathered at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) today, Monday (January 20) for the Sinulog Awarding Ceremony wherein the winning contingents performed their winning rituals once again on stage.
Labella also commended the efforts of the police in Central Visayas for helping secure the Sinulog Festival 2020, the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration, and all the events related to both.
“It was a peaceful and orderly celebration not only during the Sinulog Grand Parade but also throughout the nine-day Novena Masses, the Solemn Foot Procession, and other activities related to Sinulog Festival. With that, I would like to give our thanks to the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP),” he added.
Crowd-favorites Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe from Tangub City in Misamis Occidental and Lumad Basakanon are the big winners for this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade.
The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe is this year’s champion for the Ritual Showdown and Street Dance Competition under the Sinulog-Based category while Lumad Basakanon bagged the championship for the Ritual Showdown under the Free Interpretation category.
A total of 91 contingents participated this year which is fewer compared to the 116 that joined in 2019. /rcg
Here’s the complete list of winners for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2020
SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY
Ritual ShowdownS
Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe
2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol
3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School
4th – Carcar City Division
5th – Pakol Festival
Street Dance Competition
Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe
2nd – Carcar City Division
3rd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo
4th – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol
5th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental
Best in Costume: Pakol Festival
Best in Musicality
1st – Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe
2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol
3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School
4th – Carcar City Division
5th – Pakol Festival
FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY
Ritual Showdown
Champion – Lumad Basakanon
2nd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo
3rd – La Castellana Bailes de Luces
4th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental
5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School
6th – Tribu Raynak from Borongan City, Eastern Samar
7th – Banay Labangan of Barangay Labangaon
Best in Costume: Lumad Basakanon
Best in Musicality
Champion – Lumad Basakanon
2nd – Pundok Masadyaon – Toledo City
3rd – Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City, Negros Occidentail
4th – La Castellana Bailes de Luces
5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School
FLOAT/ HIGANTE/ and PUPPETEERS CATEGORY
FLOAT:
1. Mega Sardines
2. Bioderm Germicidal Soap- IPI
2. Life of Abyss by M. Lhuillier
HIGANTE:
1. Car Franxis Santino C. Reyes
2. Baruc Siblings
3. Celso M. Ampalayo
PUPPETEERS:
1. Orly Johnson
2. Nino Ruben N. Mateo
3. Angelique Marai Aranas
