Labella: Sinulog a peaceful and orderly success

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declared that the Sinulog Festival 2020 which was witnessed by at least 2 million people on Sunday, January 19, was a peaceful and orderly success.

“The Sinulog Grand Parade was definitely a success,” Labella told the hundreds gathered at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) today, Monday (January 20) for the Sinulog Awarding Ceremony wherein the winning contingents performed their winning rituals once again on stage.

Labella also commended the efforts of the police in Central Visayas for helping secure the Sinulog Festival 2020, the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration, and all the events related to both.

“It was a peaceful and orderly celebration not only during the Sinulog Grand Parade but also throughout the nine-day Novena Masses, the Solemn Foot Procession, and other activities related to Sinulog Festival. With that, I would like to give our thanks to the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP),” he added.

Crowd-favorites Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe from Tangub City in Misamis Occidental and Lumad Basakanon are the big winners for this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade.

The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe is this year’s champion for the Ritual Showdown and Street Dance Competition under the Sinulog-Based category while Lumad Basakanon bagged the championship for the Ritual Showdown under the Free Interpretation category.

A total of 91 contingents participated this year which is fewer compared to the 116 that joined in 2019. /rcg

Here’s the complete list of winners for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2020

SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY

Ritual ShowdownS

Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe

2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol

3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School

4th – Carcar City Division

5th – Pakol Festival

Street Dance Competition

Champion: Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe

2nd – Carcar City Division

3rd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo

4th – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol

5th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

Best in Costume: Pakol Festival

Best in Musicality

1st – Tangub City – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe

2nd – Kulturang Panglaoanon of the Province of Bohol

3rd – Talisay City Central Elementary School and Talisay City National High School

4th – Carcar City Division

5th – Pakol Festival

FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY

Ritual Showdown

Champion – Lumad Basakanon

2nd – Pundok Masadyaon of LGU Toledo

3rd – La Castellana Bailes de Luces

4th – Tribu Pintaflores from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School

6th – Tribu Raynak from Borongan City, Eastern Samar

7th – Banay Labangan of Barangay Labangaon

Best in Costume: Lumad Basakanon

Best in Musicality

Champion – Lumad Basakanon

2nd – Pundok Masadyaon – Toledo City

3rd – Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City, Negros Occidentail

4th – La Castellana Bailes de Luces

5th – Lapu-Lapu City Government- Pajo Elementary and National High School

FLOAT/ HIGANTE/ and PUPPETEERS CATEGORY

FLOAT:

1. Mega Sardines

2. Bioderm Germicidal Soap- IPI

2. Life of Abyss by M. Lhuillier

HIGANTE:

1. Car Franxis Santino C. Reyes

2. Baruc Siblings

3. Celso M. Ampalayo

PUPPETEERS:

1. Orly Johnson

2. Nino Ruben N. Mateo

3. Angelique Marai Aranas