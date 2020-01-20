Story of faith wins it for Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When they could not give their all for Sinulog, Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City, Misamis Occidental chose to “rest.”

Dexter Dalagan, one of the trainers of the troupe, said they chose not to join the Sinulog in the past two years because of activities that their local government hosted.

“We did not want to come here unprepared and our city’s hosting of regional and local events recently really took our time,” Dalagan told CDN Digital on Sunday, January 20, 2020.

But despite their absence as a Sinulog contingent in 2018 and 2019, Dalagan said their faith and devotion for Señor Santo Niño remained. He said they still came to Cebu to pay Homage to the Holy Child as it has become their commitment of devotion.

The long wait for the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe, a certified crowd darling for the past years, marked its end this year.

Sinanduloy dancers performed second to the last on the Sinulog Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 19. They, however, did not carry huge props other than a backdrop of their city, an altar for Santo Niño and a glass case of the Santo Niño in a flower-decorated carriage.

Dalagan said they wanted to tell a simple story of faith.

Their presentation, which falls under the Sinulog Based Category, tells the story of preserving the faith to the Señor Santo Niño despite the changes brought by the modern age. Dalagan said the troupe had to prepare for at least five months for their comeback to the Sinulog Grand Parade and Showdown.

“Dili man ingon nga every year confident mi nga modaug. Dili mahimo nga mokumpyansa kay other contingents are also doing very good every year,” Dalagan added.

Sinanduloy’s comeback performance earned them the top spot in the Sinulog Based Category.

During the Awarding Ceremony on Monday, January 20, Sinanduloy received awards for overall Best in Street Dancing and Sinulog Based Best in Musicality and Ritual Showdown champion.

Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental’s Pakol Festival was also awarded the Best in Costume for the SB category.

Cebu City’s Lumad Basakanon, meanwhile, earned the Best in Musicality, Best in Costume and Ritual Showdown for the Free Interpretation category. /rcg