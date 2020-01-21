Virginia Farms Inc. Starts New Decade with Senyor Sto. Niño

With a new decade starting, one of Cebu’s oldest farm and currently the biggest integrated “farm-to-pork” swine business in Central Visayas looks back and joins this year’s Sinulog festival to dedicate its success and start another decade of more goals and achievements with Cebu’s Holy Child, Senyor Santo Niño.

While some employees have always practiced their devotion to Senyor Sto. Niño, this year they did it as one Virginia Farms family and joined thousands of devotees in the Holy Procession last Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The company usually celebrate Sinulog only at their main office in Maguikay, Mandaue City with activities and a feast for their employees. This year, the company decided to join in at least one of the many activities and hopefully do more in the coming years as its way of thanking the Holy Child for all the blessings it has bestowed to the company.

Earlier this month, Virginia Farms opened two branches of its retail brand, The Pork Shop, in Iloilo City last January 8, 2020, marking its first expansion outside of Cebu.

With more branches set to open within the decade, Virginia Farms family prays for more guidance and blessings from Cebu’s patron Senyor Sto. Niño.