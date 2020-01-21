Another USJ-R educator named finalist in Most Dedicated Teacher award of Cambridge University Press

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another Cebuano educator is a finalist for the ‘Most Dedicated Teacher’ award given by the Cambridge University Press.

John Nicko Coyoca, 25, Senior High School Teacher from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), is among the six finalists of Cambridge University Press 2020.

He was shortlisted among the 6,000 nominees.

Last year, a former USJ-R teacher, Jimrey Buntas Dapin, also made it as a finalist.

Coyoca is the founder of the #GetInvolvedNOWCampaign, a youth-run program that aims to educate and empowers the youth to participate and actively engage in dialogues and discussions in the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections.

The Asturias, Cebu native started his teaching career in 2017 in US-R and was appointed a year after as the Math and Research Cluster Head of SHS Department.

“The MATHevation, a campaign that promotes the motivations to teach and love mathematics to Senior High School students,” says Coyoca.

One of his students, Kirby Alex Milan was the one who nominated Coyoca.

“As one of the six finalists, I will be receiving the following prizes: Certificate t-shirt, and pen inclusion in the Cambridge University page for FY19 publishing. Invitation to join the exclusive teacher panel a class set of resources up to £500 which I will donate to our hometown’s Child Development Center. My teachers story will be included in brand notebooks and inclusion in the University’s 2020 international catalogs. The Finalist who will get the most votes will also receive an expenses-paid trip to Cambridge to speak at an annual conference,” says Coyoca.

There’s no date yet as to when the announcing of winners will be but the deadline for the online voting will be on January 26, 2020.

You can cast your votes through this website: www.dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org.

The other finalists are Helen Comerford of Australia, Meera Rangarajan of India, Tiffany Cavanagh of Zambia and Patricia Abril of Colombia. /bmjo