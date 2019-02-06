Former USJ-R teacher a proud finalist in 2019 Cambridge University Press’ Most Dedicated Teacher Awards

Cebu City, Philippines – A former teacher of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) was one of six educators from around the world who were finalists in the ‘Most Dedicated Teacher’ awards given by the Cambridge University Press.

Jimrey Buntas Dapin was part of six finalists who were chosen among 4,000 nominees from 160 countries. He was the lone entry from the Philippines.

Dapin, who is from Surigao del Sur, said in an interview with CDN Digital that he was beyond ecstatic when he heard of the news that he made it to the finals last January 6, 2019. His students in USJ-R nominated him in October 2018.

The 26-year-old Dapin said he was a junior high teacher at the University of San Jose-Recoletos for two years from 2016 to 2018.

Now, he is based in Cagayan de Oro, working as an Educational Technology Specialist. He said this is his way of helping and sharing his teaching techniques to other educators around the Philippines.

“I can sum up my personal and professional life in three words – I always innovate! I seek new challenges that must be ways accompanied with character and values. Facing new set of generations of students, I always remind them that instead of thinking out of the box, they should create a box,” Dapin said.

Dapin’s nomination story from one of his students was posted in Cambridge University Press’ website.

It reads: “I had a very interesting teacher who taught me about acceptance of different culture without leaving the classroom through Skype in the classroom. His innovative lesson ideas and practices through technology enabled us, the learners, to have a deeper grasp on the diverse cultures of other countries. Through this endeavour, we were able to interact with students from different nationalities and backgrounds, and in turn share each other’s cultures and experiences.”

Education life in Cebu

Dapin said he wanted his recent achievement to serve as an inspiration to other aspiring teachers.

“To my fellow learning facilitator, we’re all dedicated in our way. As we face Generation Z and A, let’s always innovate our instruction like maximizing the use of technology for it helps them engage, connect with students of all learning styles, develop the student’s digital citizenship skills, and prepare them for the digital future,” he said.

“We’re the single best indicator of success of students and the most important learner in the classroom. So, let’s never get tired to be a facilitator, motivator, and inspiration to student’s learning and creators of productive classroom environments,” he added

Dapin has spent a lot of his education life in Cebu.

He went to the Sisters of Mary School-Boystown in Tungkop, Minglanilla Cebu for his high school education. His post secondary education was at the Sisters of Mary Technical Institute in Minglanilla.

He is also currently finishing his Masters degree at the Cebu Normal University. He is set to graduate this May.

His former co teacher at USJ-R still remembers the dynamism of Dapin in school. “Nindot ang among partnership ni Jim kay magpapangita ko niyang mga references online kay mas dali man sya maka kita, once makita na mao na dayon to among gamiton duha for teaching,” said Perlita Long, the former Grade 10 area chairman for Social Studies.

The other finalists were Sharon Kong Foong of Malaysia, Abhinandan Bhattacharya of India, Anthony Chelliah of Sri Lanka, Candice Green of Australia, and Ahmed Saya of Pakistan, who was voted as the winner of the 2019 Most Dedicated Teacher Awards. /bjo