LOOK: Kids in Niño clothes grab spotlight in Sinulog 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The annual celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu is held in honor of the Holy Child Señor Santo Niño of Cebu.

So it’s not surprising that during the Sinulog-related celebrations, they be on the streets or inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Nino, you’d see children dressed up in Santo Niño clothing.

The internet also gushed over this little boy captured by the CDN Digital team during the Solemn Procession on January 18.

These cute little boys are definitely their parents' answered prayers and their own Niños at home.