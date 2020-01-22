Mall employees in Cebu and Davao join Tala dance craze

CEBU CITY, Philippines— You thought the Tala dance craze is over?

Better look again.

The staff of Gaisano Grand Mall showed everyone that they too can groove to the Tala dance beat.

“The company believes that the dance challenge is one of the best platforms to show to the world that employees of Gaisano Grand Malls are not only good at customer and retail services but also at giving good vibes,” says the representative from the Marketing Team of Gaisano Grand Malls.

Aside from their festivities during the Sinulog Festival, the dance presentation is also their way of showing their gratitude to their loyal customers.

“One of the objectives of this activity is to also celebrate music and the arts as instruments for unity in diversity,” adds the representative.

The dance craze has invaded their branches such as the Gaisano Grand Fiestamall in Tabunok, Talisay City and Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall in Buhangin, Davao City.

“The simultaneous performance happened on the day of the Sinulog Festival January 19,” adds the representative from their Marketing Team. /rcg

Watch here:

WHAT'S UP! Gaisano Grand Malls join the Tala Challenge! Check out how the employees performed their take on the Sarah G. hit! Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020