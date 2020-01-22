P882 million worth of cigarettes with fake BIR stamps seized

BIR Region 10 director Atty.Nuzar Balatero said that acting on a tip, the agents raided the two warehouses owned by Gaisano in barangays Bayabas and Cugman, this city.

Found inside the warehouses were thousands of boxes of cigarettes with brands like YS Filters; RED; Jackpot; Bravo; Marvel; and Two Moon.

Balatero said that with the use of a BIR Taggant reader, the agents found out that all of the cigarettes have fake BIR stamps.

Balatero said some 3,000 cases of cigarettes with fake BIR stamps were found at the warehouse located along the Diversion Road in Barangay Bayabas. He said another 1,707 cases were seized in the Gaisano Cugman warehouse along no. 7 in barangay Cugman, this city.

Balatero said their office and the NBI are still investigating who are the owners of the contraband who rented the warehouses owned by the Gaisanos.