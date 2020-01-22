Families of 2 persons killed in Mandaue City road mishap chose to settle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The families of the two persons who were killed in a road accident involving a prime mover truck will no longer file charges and instead opted for an amicable settlement.

The accident happened along M.C. Briones Street corner A.S. Fortuna Street, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, around 8:10 p.m. on January 21, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Rolando Gelido of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Traffic Group, told CDN Digital that the family of the fatalities, Gerry Boy Chavez, 47, from Barangay Alambijud, Argao and Jessa Biola, 26 of Barangay Karay, Talisay City, agreed to amicably settle the matter and to no longer file charges against the driver of the truck.

“Nag sabot naman to sila unya nadawat raman pud sa pamilya,” said Gelido.

(They agreed on a settlement and the families were able to accept what happened.)

The prime mover driver identified as Edgar Oncenes, 50, from Barangay Masaba, Danao City, Cebu, is still detained in the Traffic Group detention facilities while waiting for his company to bail him out.

Gelido said the owner of the truck driven by Oncenes, sent a representative who met with the victims’ families and promised to provide assistance for the hospital and funeral bills.

Police investigation revealed that the prime mover truck was occupying the first lane while the motorcycle driven by Chavez with Biola as the back rider, was on the second lane.

Gelido said that when the vehicles arrived in the corner of A.S. Fortuna, the motorcycle suddenly swerved to the left side and collided with the truck.

Both Chavez and Baliola were thrown out of the motorcycle and landed on the concrete road.

Gelido said the two were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival. /rcg