SM Malls share the joy through the Bears of Joy

SM City Cebu and SM City Consolacion distribute hundreds of the SM Bears of Joy to target beneficiaries from Cebu City and in the town of Consolacion.

The Bears of Joy were purchased by shoppers for only P200. The customer then gets to keep one bear, and the other is for donation to a chosen beneficiary by SM Supermalls.

Over 500 children under the care of the Autism Society of the Philippines Cebu Chapter and identified SPED schools receive the Bears of Joy at the Event Centre. Assistant Vice President for Marketing Visayas of SM Supermalls Jenjen Amigo and SM City Cebu assistant mall manager Marilou Kiunisala, together with employee-volunteers led the distribution of the Bears of Joy. Also present during the turnover ceremony were Autism Society Cebu Chapter officers and Rotarians.

SM City Consolacion employee-volunteers also brought good deeds through the distribution of the SM Bears of Joy to the children in Panas Elementary School and Garing Elementary School in Consolacion, Cebu.

The SM Bears of Joy is a project of SM Cares, a corporate social responsibility program of SM Supermalls, in cooperation with Toy Kingdom & Toy Express of The SM Store.