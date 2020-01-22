Reluya hopes to find justice ‘in her lifetime’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Why?”

This is the question that San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya keeps asking as their family commemorates the first death anniversary of her husband, former councilor Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya on Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020.

The late Reluya was killed along with Municipal Investment and Promotions Officer Ricky Monterona and driver Allan Bayot during in the January 22, 2019-ambush in Barangay Linao, Talisay City. The ambush happened over three months before the May 2019 midterm elections.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Barangay South Poblacion was filled with townfolks, mostly relatives and friends of the Reluyas, Monterona, and Bayot.

Despite the one year that passed, people in the crowd still burst in tears as they offer the Mass for the death anniversary of the three victims,

The cries grew louder after the bullet-laden white van was parked in front of the church to be blessed.

Father Melton Medida of the San Isidro Labrador Parish urged the crowd to be patient and have faith that justice will be served for the tragic deaths.

“It will take time. You have to wait and we will always pray for justice and the truth to be served,” Fr. Medida said.

But if Mayor Reluya would have her way, she said she hopes for justice to be served within her lifetime.

“Kon pwede in my lifetime. In this lifetime, makit-an unta mako ang hustisya,” Reluya said in a speech after a candle-lighting tribute.

“Hangyo ko pirmi. I include that in my prayers nga in my lifetime so I can see them,” said Reluya.

Although Reluya said she was willing to forgive, the mayor said she wants to ask the perpetrators why they did it.

“We are just humans. We are not God. Kung ang Ginoo makapasaylo, ako pa kaha nga tawo ra ko. Pero mangutana lang ko kun ngano and mangutana ko kung kinsa gyud [ang mastermind],” Reluya said.

But other than achieving peace for herself, her family and the families of Monterona and Bayot, Reluya said finding justice “while on earth” is also to give a chance for the perpetrators to repent.

“Mas lisod man kung tua na sa pikas kinabuhi. kay kung adto, naa nay apoy ng impiyerno. Malamdagan ang ilang hunahuna ug kasing kasing nga mo-surrender or ma-captured. at least naa pa silay higayon nga mausab,” she added.

After the Mass offering at the Church, Mayor Reluya lead the crowd to the Municipal plaza across the road where they lighted candles that spelled “JUSTICE,” a symbol for their call on the three fatalities’ first anniversary. /rcg