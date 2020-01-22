PresyoMerkado: Health benefits of eating lanzones

CEBUCITY, Philippines – This exotic fruit is usually found in countries with tropical climate.

Lazones or langsat is a sweet edible fruit that comes from the family of mahogany plant. It is rich in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are beneficial to health.

Below are some of the health benefits of eating lanzones.

relieves diarrhea

treats fever

boosts the immune system

cure dysentery and malaria

regulates blood sugar and cholesterol levels

remedy for ulcers

deworming

improves metabolism, aids in weight loss

relieves inflammation

treats bloating

When you visit the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, don’t forget to drop by fruit stalls located across the street and get your share of lanzones that are sold at P100 per kilo.

Happy eating! / dcb