#PresyoMerkado: Health benefits of eating lanzones
CEBUCITY, Philippines – This exotic fruit is usually found in countries with tropical climate.
Lazones or langsat is a sweet edible fruit that comes from the family of mahogany plant. It is rich in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are beneficial to health.
Below are some of the health benefits of eating lanzones.
- relieves diarrhea
- treats fever
- boosts the immune system
- cure dysentery and malaria
- regulates blood sugar and cholesterol levels
- remedy for ulcers
- deworming
- improves metabolism, aids in weight loss
- relieves inflammation
- treats bloating
When you visit the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, don’t forget to drop by fruit stalls located across the street and get your share of lanzones that are sold at P100 per kilo.
Happy eating! / dcb
