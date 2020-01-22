Drug personality nabbed with P1.2M shabu in Mandaue; 11 caught in Lapu-Lapu drug busts

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A drug personality out on bail was caught in a buy-bust operation by the Mandaue City Police Office’s Intelligence Branch (CIB) with P1.2 million worth of suspected shabu past 4 a.m. today, January 23, in Barangay Looc of the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol of the MCPO CIB, identified the suspect as Ricky Polancos, 39, residing in Villagonzalo St. Cebu City.

In Lapu-Lapu City, 11 persons were nabbed by the police in different drug buy-bust operation between Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding a total of around P160,000 worth of illegal drugs.

A team from the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit conducted buy-bust operation at 1:30 a.m. on;January 22, 2020 at Sitio Tugas, Brgy Gun- ob, Lapu-Lapu city which resulted to the arrest of the Marlon Vallar, 42, of Sitio Tugas, Barangay Gun- ob; Carla Monzon, 37, of Punta Rizal, Barangay Pajo; and Ally Tumulak, 45, of Sitio Tugas, all from Lapu- lapu City.

Police recovered 14 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P11, 492.00.

A team from Pusok Police Station led by Police Captain Albert Jay Samson conducted buy-bust operation in the evening of January 21 in Seabreeze, Barangay Pusok, which resulted to the arrest of Anita Paul Pedrano, 65, resident of BarangayTejero, Cebu City; and Analene Del Mar, also of Barangay Tejero. Police recovered 24 pieces of suspected shabu worth P10,064.

The same team also conducted buy-bust operation Tuesday evening at Mustang, Barangay Pusok, resulting to the arrest of Gerry Gallway, 57, of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City. Police recovered from him 23 packets of suspected shabu worth 9,792.00.

The elements of Hoops Dome Police Station led by Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin also conducted buy-bust operation Tuesday evening at Humay-Humay road Barangay Pajo, which resulted to the arrest of Bobby Echivarre, 46, of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City. Police recovered from him nine packets and one medium size of suspected shabu worth P10,200, one unit cal. 380 revolver black widow loaded with 4 pieces of .9mm live ammunition.

Earlier at past 5 p.m. of Tuesday, the same team conducted buy-bust operation and nabbed two drug personalities, namely, Simplicio Dela Cerna, 36, of Humay-Humay, Barangay Pajo; and Rosel Avenido, 28, of Purok Bakanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu Lapu City. Police confiscated seven packets and one medium size of suspected shabu worth P12,240.00.

The elements of Pusok Police Station led by Police Major Jaime Tolentino nabbed one Rolando Castro, 39, of T. Padilla, Cebu City with P24,000 worth of suspected shabu at Sitio Mahayahay Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City, also on Tuesday night.

The same team also conducted buy-bust operation at Sitio Casia Barangay Bankal on the same day, which resulted to the arrest of Cleve Ruben Saavedra, 24, of T. Padilla, Cebu City, with P25,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Same team also nabbed Street Level Targets (SLT) identified as Dave Inoc, 22, of Cordova, Cebu; and Alberth Ambit, 22, of Purok Kapayas, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City with P57,800 worth of shabu at Purok Kapayas, Barangay Canjulao. /elb