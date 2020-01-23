DOH-7: Boy from Wuhan continues to test negative of non-specific coronavirus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 5-year-old boy from Wuhan, Hubei Province in China may be discharged soon from a hospital in Cebu City, if he will continue to be tested negative of a non-specific coronavirus.

In a press statement that was read by Dr. Van Phillip Baton, medical officer of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the boy is currently in stable condition with no more signs or symptoms of the virus such as fever, cough, and among others.

“The boy is still confined and under isolation, while waiting for tests sent out to Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM),” Baton said.

He said that they were still waiting for the result of the third swab test that they had sent to RITM before they would decide to discharge the child.

The mother of the child has also been tested negative of the virus.

Baton said that the child was traced after his mother brought him to a private hospital.

The boy was not detected at the airport’s thermal scanner, since he has not manifested a fever when he arrived at Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on January 12.

DOH-7 has also clarified that Central Visayas still has no confirmed case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (NCoV) and that they are still waiting for the result of the samples that they have sent to Australia for the confirmed case of non-specific coronavirus which can evolve and infect humans.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, medical officer of DOH-7, also said that they had already placed all DOH hospitals under Code White alert since January 21.

“But all district hospitals are also enjoined to declare Code White for all LGU (local government unit) managed hospitals,” Blanco said.

Coronaviruses are common in many different species of animals, including camels and bats.

There are seven known strains of human coronavirus, namely: Human coronavirus 229E; Human coronavirus OC43; Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS-CoV); Human coronavirus NL63; Human coronavirus HKU1; Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV); and Wuhan coronavirus (2019-NCoV) also known as novel coronavirus.

The virus can spread through droplets of saliva.

Due to this, DOH-7 reminded the public to protect themselves against respiratory tract infections by maintaining good health through proper rest, diet, proper handwashing and coughing etiquette.

“Since the transmission is airborne, surgical masks can protect however it is not recommended for extended use,” he added.

The agency also recommended to the public to avoid large crowds and self-isolation and early consult when sick to protect those close to you and the community./dbs