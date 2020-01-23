New Aduana de Cebu building to rise soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Port of Cebu will soon have a new home and hopefully a permanent one.

Acting District Collector, Lawyer Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, and Deputy Collector for Administration Shirley N. Abarintos met with Architect Richelle Rhea Reyes of the Richelle Rhea Reyes Architectural Design on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, for the final refinement of their new building’s architectural design including the preparation of its bidding requirements.

Aduana de Cebu will rise on a lot located adjacent to the Cebu International Port (CIP) Complex where their old BOC building now stands, says an advisory posted on the Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu Facebook page.

The Contract of Usufruct with the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) is already being finalized.

The BOC post quoted Architect Reyes saying that the planned Aduana de Cebu building is a new interpretation and design of the old BOC Port of Cebu building, lifting inspiration from the Malacanang sa Sugbu. It’s design will include a garden to provide a “breathing space” for the employees and stakeholders.

“It’s noteworthy that the users, District Collector Mendoza himself and the employees of the Port, were very much involved in the planning and design process. All their spatial and building requirements were thoroughly laid out. They are the visionaries and the workforce, the heart and soul of BOC Port of Cebu,” Reyes said.

District Collector Mendoza believes that having a new building will provide a more conducive working environment for the employees and will finally give the Port of Cebu a permanent home./dbs