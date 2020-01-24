Man out on bail shot dead in Consolacion town

CONSOLACION, Cebu—A man who was out on bail for a robbery hold-up case was shot dead by a still unidentified man in his home in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Lamac here past 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The victim was identified by police as Ryan Siñas, who was 30 years old.

Initial investigation conducted by Consolacion police led by Police Corporal Cresenciano Saladaga revealed that the victim was inside his house when an unidentified man suddenly entered and shot him in the head.

None of the members of the family of the victim or his neighbors were able to witness the incident.

The victim’s family and relatives are clueless who might have wanted him killed.

But Saladaga recalled that a couple of weeks ago, the victim was arrested for a robbery hold-up case but he was able to post bail and was granted temporary liberty by the court.

Police said they are working to determine the motive of the killing and the possible identity of the suspect. /bmjo