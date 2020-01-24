Police arrest illegal drugs dealer in Tipolo, Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A monitored drug dealer operating in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City was arrested by police in a buy-bust operation on Friday dawn, January 24, 2020, along P. Basubas Street in Barangay Tipolo, here.

Police identified the suspect as Louie Pahid, 35, residing in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City.

Pahid was nabbed by the team of the Subangdaku Police Station led by its Station Commander Police Captain Marvin Fegarido at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police recovered 50 packets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) with an estimated value of P30,000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board.

According to Fegarido, the suspect has been monitored after police got several reports from arrested drug pushers and drug users in Tipolo.

Police tried to establish contact with the suspect and then conducted entrapment operation resulting to his arrest.

The suspect is believed to be capable of disposing 50 grams per week in the barangay alone.

Pahid is currently detained at the Subangdaku Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo