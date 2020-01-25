Why a dragon or lion dance is a must for every Chinese New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Chinese New Year signifies the start of the new lunar calendar.

That means a new set of chances, opportunities, and growth coming our way.

In celebrating the Chinese New Year there are a lot of traditions and practices that have been going on for years.

Read more: Dragon dances, fireworks usher in the Chinese New Year in CDO

One of the most famous traditions every Chinese New Year is the dragon dance.

Dragon in China symbolizes, wisdom, power and wealth.

And there’s one group in Cebu that has been doing dragon dances for 15 years.

Cebu Wushu Traditional Lion and Dragon Dance has been dancing in establishments like hotels, malls, resorts, and temples for years.

One of their pioneering members told CDN Digital the reasons why a dragon dance was a must during Chinese New Year.

Brings good luck — a new year comes with unfinished goals from the last year and new goals to achieve this year. The dance is bringing in new and good luck to the people living and working in that place.

Drives away evil spirits— in a year a lot can happen, good or bad. We cannot deny the fact that at some point we experience bad luck. And by doing a dragon dance in your place of work or where you live, you can drive away these bad omens that have been lingering in your place or even in your aura for that year.

Blessing new establishment— giving a fresh start for a new year. Doing the dragon dance give blessings to start everything fresh and open for advancements and improvements for the year that has begun.

Invites happiness— the loud banging of the drums and the festive colors of the lion and dragon costumes creates a festive atmosphere in the place that will eventually lead to happiness and joy.

Brings prosperity— this is one of the main reasons why a lion or dragon dance should be present in every Chinese New Year celebration. This is for wishing for a more prosperous year for our businesses and in our own personal lives.

Surely, a dragon or lion dance really creates a festive mood in every Chinese New Year celebration, and it excites everyone especially our friends from the Chinese community to celebrate a fresh new start of the lunar calendar.

Gong Xi Fa Cai! /dbs