Dizon’s ordinance allows Cebu City to celebrate environment week every June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first week of June will now be called the Cebu City Environment Week after the City Council passed an ordinance that aims to educate the public on the need for environmental protection.

“This (ordinance) is an important vehicle for encouraging public awareness and concerted action for the protection of our environment,” says its proponent Councilor Alvin Dizon.

Passed during the Council session on Wednesday, January 22,2020, the ordinance seeks to declare June 1 to 5 of each year as Cebu City Environment Week to encourage the implementation of various programs that will include information drive, river clean ups and tree planting activities aimed at environmental preservation and protection.

The ordinance tasks the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to lead program implementation.

At the same time, awards and cash incentives will be given to model projects or systems. Categories will include the Most Innovative Locally Developed Waste Management Practice/Technology; Most Environment-Friendly Barangay, Institution and Commercial Establishment; and Most Innovative Environmental Campaign and Advocacy from the Private Sector.

Dizon is confident that the release of the awards and cash incentives will encourage winners to ensure the sustainability of their programs and encourage others to also replicate these.

The week-long celebration will also include an exhibit of images, objects and materials that will showcase environmental issues, initiatives, advocacies, and programs undertaken by both government and private sector for the Cebuanos education and enjoyment.

Every June 5, City Hall will also observe Earth Hour and will require city residents and businesses to turn off their lights and shut off most of their appliances to celebrate sustainability and show support to strategies that will help solve the problem on global warming.

Dizon expressed hope that the annual celebration will encourage a culture of sustainability among Cebu City residents especially the youth.

He said that sustainability efforts should be spread to the communities for these to be effective and that the youth must be able to witness these initiatives for them to understand their role in protecting nature. / dcb