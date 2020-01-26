Largo, Cherotich dominate Horizons 101 Cebu Vertical Run Full Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Michael Largo finally conquered Horizons 101 floors on his own as he took the men’s title of the Full Challenge category of the Horizons 101 Cebu Vertical Climb 2020 held Saturday night, January 25, 2020.

For the past two editions of this one of a kind footrace, Largo had been dominating the Full Challenge via the relay but last night he completed the 101 floors all by himself and posted the best time of 20 minutes and 22 seconds (20:22).

In the distaff side, Kenyan Consolata Cherotich denied Ruffa Sorongon a three-peat as she was more than a minute faster than the two-time defending champion in conquering the 101 floors.

Cherotich clocked 23:35 while Sorongon had a time of 24:49.

Sorongon had not forced herself to finish her race during the National Milo Marathon held in Tarlac City last weekend when she had felt cramps because she was prioritizing this race.

Cherry Andrin got the top 3 spot after posting a time of 27:45.

Trailing Largo at second place in the men’s division was Kenyan Joseph Mururi, who was the inaugural champion of the race. He finished with a time of 21:31.

Rounding up the top 3 in the men’s division was Ejay Glmadona who clocked 22:09.

Defending champion Elias Tabac of Davao City failed to finish the race as he got lost on the eight floor.

The men’s title in the Half Climb was clinched by Florendo Lapiz, who was Largo’s relay partner in 2019. He finished with a time of 12:57 beating last year’s first placer Ariel Saballa.

Saballa settled for second place with a time of 13:10 while third place was clinched by Joland Olmilla who clocked 13:12.

Ruling the distaff side was Asia Paraase with her time of 16:47. The second and third places went to Melody Perez (17:47) and Charisse Encarnacion (18:15). / dcb