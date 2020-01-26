Ty, Gigante have 3 first place finishes in Sinulog Cup rhythmic gymnastics tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sheena Jillianne Ty and Amirah Victoria Gigante have racked up three first place finishes apiece in the start of the formal competition of the Sinulog Cup-National Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Robinson’s Galleria.

Ty dominated the Baby A freehand and ball and the Baby B freehand.

Gigante, for her part, ruled in the Developmental A by topping the freehand, rope and ribbon.

Other top finishers in the Developmental A category were Natalie Marie Emeterio, who was topnotched in the hoop and Vichie M. Manabit, who was tops in the ball.

In the Developmental B category, Sophia Nival, also made a name for herself via the freehand and ball.

Also placing first in the category was Ma. Timothea Patrice Daz in the rope.

The tournament was organized by the Academy of Cebu Gymnastics (ACG) and supported by Philippine National Team head coach Dyanara Arandela, Cebu City government, Cebu City Sports Center, Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros and the Cebu City Sports Commission.

It aims to showcase the talents of young gymnasts all over the country as an offering and thanksgiving to Señor Santo Niño.

The tournament also hopes to develop a positive self-esteem among the young gymnasts by instilling the values of good sportsmanship, self-discipline, respect and accountability.

Its objective is to improve the competence level of the young athletes as they prepare to become world champions through exposure and an opportunity to meet high caliber gymnasts.

The tournament will end Sunday, January 26, at the same venue./dbs