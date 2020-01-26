Fire horror during Panagdait fiesta caused by a drug-using resident angry with his neighbors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was supposed to be a day of celebration in honor of their patron saint, the Señor Santo Niño, in Sitio Panagdait, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City but the festivities turned into horror and chaos when a fire suddenly broke in their community at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

People were running back and forth from their houses to the chapel and along the street across the fire area, while crying and bringing with them personal belongings and household items they hoped to save from the fire.

Even before the fire was doused, affected residents already learned it was intentionally lit by one of their neighbors, Guillermo Canabe Jr., 30, who was later arrested by the police.

Fire investigatorFire Officer 2 Emerson Arceo said Canabe was immediately found by authorities as he has been held by his angry neighbors. Canabe immediately confessed to the crime, said Arceo.

Canabe, later speaking to reporters, narrated that he first lit a hanger and used it to light a butane-filled canister, which exploded and started the fire. The fire did not only raze Canabe’s house but also 24 of his neighbors.

Canabe also admitted that he was under the influence of illegal drugs before he started the fire. He said he was angry with his neighbors who accused him of being a police asset who tattled on the drug addicts in his neighborhood.

Canabe said he was not sorry that the incident happened but he later took back, saying he would ask for the forgiveness of his neighbors.

“Mangayo na lang kog pasaylo sa mga nadamay (I would like to apologize to those who were victimized by the fire).”

Canabe is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station pending the filing of an arson case against him.

The fire was declared under control at 4:40 p.m. and completely doused only at 9 p.m.

The fire left one of their residents dead. The charred remains of a certain Leo, said to be mentally ill, was found inside one of the burned down houses.

Arceo said they were still trying to locate the family of Leo, whose remains had been brought to the Saint Francis Funeral Homes.

Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong said the fire victims, numbering 529 from 149 families, have been given shelter at the barangay’s evacuation center located some 200 meters from the fire-hit area.

He said the barangay has prepared water and food for the victims.

Ong added that the barangay council will be called to an emergency session so they could declare the area under a state of calamity, a requisite before the barangay government can use its calamity fund to assist the fire victims./elb