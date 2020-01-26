SHS-AdC routs USJ-R, SMS Girlstown in Cesafi secondary futsal opening games

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) opened its campaign in the secondary futsal competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 on a high note, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

SHS-AdC started with a 7-0 routing of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and ended the day with a 14-0 blowout of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Girlstown.

The SHS-AdC has clinched the title of the first two editions of the Cesafi futsal tournament but the Season 19 is the first time that the event is having two divisions —secondary and collegiate.

The first two Cesafi futsal editions had the open division category that SHS-AdC dominated. Now, they’re gunning for the secondary title.

USC also had a good start by winning both its assignments. It started with a 4-4 outsmarting of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) then routed USJ-R, 6-2.

Opening their Cesafi Season 19 stint with a single win were SMS and USPF. Before losing to SHS-AdC, SMS blanked Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma, 4-0.

USPF, on the other hand, recovered from its loss to USC with a 7-0 clobbering of SWU-Phinma.

The collegiate division start hostilities today, January 26, 2020 with three teams vying for the title. They are USC, USJ-R and SWU-Phinma.

Both divisions will follow the league type format with all teams to play in a double round robin.

In the secondary, the top 1 and 2 teams will contest the title while in the college division, the team with the most number of wins will be declared the champion./dbs