Angel Fire belly dancing group from Cebu talks about ‘Your Moment’ experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of young Cebuana belly dancers set the national stage on fire with their astounding dance performance in a dance show on TV.

In the dance show Your Moment of TV network ABS-CBN, the group, named Angel Fire, wowed the audience and their judges composed of Billy Crawford, Nadine Lustre, and Boy Abunda in their performance aired on January 24, 2020.

Aera Mai Kissia Cruz, one of the members of the group, told CDN Digital how they made it this far in the competition.

“We got a call June of last year for an invite to audition and luckily we made it,” Cruz said.

“Mostly students pa ang ubang member. Naninguha ug gi’enjoy nato atong self nalang pag perform nato, which is nakita jud sa judges. Matod pa ni Boy Abunda “YOU DANCE TO WIN” and kang Billy Crawford “ALL YOUR HARDWORK PAID OFF,” added Cruz.

(The members are mostly students. We try our best and enjoy while performing, which is what the judges saw. According to Boy Abunda “you dance to win” and Billy Crawford “all your hardwork paid off.)

Unfortunately, though, the group ended its Your Moment journey last weekend.

“Maybe it’s just not our time yet. Maybe God has a plan for Angel Fire,” Cruz said.

Since 2010, this group, composed of ten Cebuana members, have already been exposed to different dancing competitions like, Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5 and, Cebu Kpop Star GrandChampion 2015.

Angel Fire may not have finished the way they want to be but they still consider their Your Moment stint as a blessing. /bmjo