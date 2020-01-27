Why you should keep your relationship off social media.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the advent of social media and technology, people get easily tempted to profess their love online and show everyone how happy or sad they are with their relationship.

Well, maybe we have to think that part through.

Getting into a relationship takes a lot of effort.

For one, there will be sunny and rainy days and, yes, we would want to air our feelings online, but that should not always be the case.

Keeping your relationship private has one too many benefits that to your surprise will make your relationship better.

No room for extra drama — if you keep things private, the lesser people can give their two cents into the situation and the faster you get to solve or enjoy your relationship.

No false validation— yes, sometimes we seek validation from others just to make us feel better about our relationship. We should not need anyone’s validation other than your partner’s validation. Keep that in mind.

No rekindled romance with exes— letting people know about your relationship online is only inviting issues and future problems. Your crazy ex has crazy friends that will go lurking on your account and try and create that tension back. Love your partner in a way that you know you are safe with each other away from the limelight.

Posting can highlight insecurities— yes, you post so much of your relationship because sometimes you want to show others that you are happy and that’s all there is. But without you knowing it you are slowly opening the doors for your insecurities to eat you up. And that won’t do you any good.

You don’t need to prove anything— posting too much means you want to prove your relationship to others. Period. You don’t owe them any evidence that you are happy or sad in your relationship.

Don’t get this wrong, you can always brag about your relationship online especially on happy days, but choose the things you share online.

Nothing’s more gratifying and satisfying than letting others wonder why after all these years you are still happily walking around minding your own business. /dbs