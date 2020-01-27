Dad of kidnap-slay victims Marijoy, Jaqueline Chiong passes on at 71

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “He has peacefully rejoined our daughters,” said Thelma Chiong as she confirms to CDN Digital tonight, January 27, 2020, the passing of her husband, Dionisio.

He was 71.

Mrs. Chiong said her husband died of cardiac arrest at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at their house in Minglanilla town.

“Kalit gyud kaayo. Gabii, around 10:30 siya namatay sa among balay. Kami na lang baya duha sa among balay,” Mrs. Chiong said in a phone interview.

Mrs. Chiong said her husband has refused to visit the doctor despite complaining of back pains in the past years because he did not want his children to spend for his medication.

The Chiong couple were the parents of Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong, the victims of the 1997 kidnap-slay that was dubbed as the crime of the decade at the time.

Mr. Chiong is survived by his wife Thelma, 67; and children Bruce, 46; Dennis, 42; and Debbie 32.

Mr. Chiong’s wake is held at the St. Phillip Chapel of St. Peters- Imus in Cebu City. His Requiem Mass is set at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, which will be followed by his cremation. | dbs