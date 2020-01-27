USC women’s futsal team trying to follow men’s football team’s winning ways

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) women’s futsal team is keen on following the footsteps of their brothers who are the 7-time men’s football champions in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

USC opened its campaign for the inaugural futsal women’s title on a high note by winning their two assignments last Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the USC gym.

It opened its title bid with a 5-2 outsmarting of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and later called it a day with a 15-2 blowout of Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma.

In the secondary division, the USC girls also showed how serious they were of clinching the secondary title after increasing their win to three.

They bagged their third win via a 10-0 thrashing of SWU-Phinma.

Tying USC for a 3-0 win-loss record is the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) who defeated University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 3-1, for its third win.

USJ-R, on the other hand, finally barged into the win column after three games via a convincing 7-0 blanking of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Girlstown.

They then made it two wins in-a-row by routing SWU-Phinma, 6-0.

The Cesafi Season 19 futsal tournament will resume this weekend. Saturday, February 1 will be the final eliminations for the secondary division with the top 2 teams to contest the title on Sunday, February 2./dbs