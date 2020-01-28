CdO couple proves a simple wedding can still be a memorable one

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A couple from Cagayan de Oro City proved that it doesn’t need much to make a wedding ceremony memorable.

With a budget of just P50,000, six weeks of preparation and just 24 guests, Guilly and Dominique Bahian tied the knot in a simple and intimate ceremony on January 17, 2020, at the San Isidro Parish in this city known as the City of Golden Friendship.

Dominique shared their wedding ceremony on her Facebook page on January 26, 2020 and it drew attention as to how they were able to achieve this feat.

“To simply be and not get ourselves stuck in debt. We see the importance of how special our wedding has to be but we also see the point that it is just the beginning of our lives together hence there’s a lot to prepare for, financially,” said Dominique.

“We are only engaged for two months, but we both knew we were certainly meant for each other,” shared Dominique.

With people who are close to the couple present during their wedding day, it was everything the couple ever wanted.

‘It was very heartwarming. Seeing those very dear to us is with us on that day and they appreciated our efforts in putting it all together by ourselves. And they were so proud nga we did a great job!” she added.

The photos, which she uploaded on January 26, 2020, already has 23,000 reactions, 15,000 comments, and 16,000 shares.

This just goes to show how people are really interested about simple yet memorable weddings.

So if you are planning a simple wedding, go ahead!

Guilly and Dominique are living proof that is doable and worth it. /bmjo