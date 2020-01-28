San Nicolas police arrest ex-convict, cohort for possession of P374K worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bernard Menyamin, 29, was released from detention in March 2019 after he availed of plea bargaining for his illegal drugs case.

But he never stopped his illegal drugs business.

Menyamin, who is from Barangay Mantuyong in Mandaue City, was arrested in a buy-bust operation by the San Nicolas police, Monday night, January 27, 2020 while along JM Basa Street in Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of San Nicolas Police Station, said they confiscated 55 grams of suspected shabu worth P374, 000 from the suspect’s possession.

Albotra said they also arrested Menyamin’s cohort, who was identified as Justine Igoy, 21, of Sitio Ibabao in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

He said that a previously arrested drug suspect tipped them of Menyamin’s illegal drug activities.

Albotra said that Menyamin, who was first arrested by Mandaue City police for an illegal drugs case in 2010, would often Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City to deliver illegal drugs to buyers in the area. / dcb